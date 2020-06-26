Trump reacts to BLM mural in front of Trump Tower by quoting wrong slogan

It looks like the US President Donald Trump is not very happy with New York CIty Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" in front of Trump's namesake Manhattan tower.

As a rebuttal, Trump tweeted "Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. “Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!"

Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. “Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020 ×

Also read| Book trouble: Trump's niece ready to release tell-all book about Trump family

The problem with his tweet is that he states "Pigs in a Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon" as a slogan of the protestors who have been protesting against the unjust killings of the various African-Americans, especially George Floyd, by the US police and racist locals. However, this has not been the slogan of the protestors who have been out on the American roads for weeks now.

Trump's reaction came after the city officials on Wednesday announced that the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' will be painted in bold letters on the road infront of the Trump Tower.

"The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City," de Blasio spokesperson Julia Arredondo said.

"He can't run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter."

Arredondo has confirmed that the work on painting the mural will start in the coming week.

Before shifting to the White House, Donald Trump was residing in the Trump Tower. However, he has rarely been spotted there since he took over the President's role and changed his official residence to Florida. His business empire is, however, still headquartered there.