Morning news brief: Tributes pour in after Queen Elizabeth II's death, and more

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom has passed away. The Queen had been in bad health and had heavily cut down on public appearances. She was at her Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. In other news, the Department of Justice said that it is possible that there are more such documents in other places owned by Trump and went on to call it a “a potential national security risk that needs investigation”.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a legacy of grace, dignity and dedication

Queen Elizabeth II, born as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on April 21, 1926, the longest serving monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other sovereign countries, passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, in the afternoon on Thursday (September 8), at the age of 96.

Explainer: What lies ahead for King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth II's death

A formal coronation may not feature in the immediate plans of the British royal family. In case of Queen Elizabeth II herself, it took around 16 months since she became queen to organise the event which was attended by major dignitaries and major leaders from all parts of the world.

Donald Trump may still not have returned all classified documents, say US prosecutors

United States prosecutors said on Thursday that former president Donald Trump may not have returned all the classified documents in his possession despite FBI raiding his Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8.

North Korea passes law that makes nuclear status ‘irreversible’; Kim says won’t give up nukes

North Korea has passed a law that allows it to execute nuclear strikes if enemy forces launch an attack against its leadership, state media has said.

WATCH | Queen Elizabeth II passes away; flags at Buckingham Palace lowered