Morning news brief: Poland-Belarus migrant crisis, COVID-19 vaccines and more

Putin is masterminding the migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border says Morawiecki





According to the Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the situation at the border is part of Russia's campaign to destabilise an area that it ruled during the Soviet era.

'Nasal sprays and oral doses': WHO looking forward to second generation of COVID-19 vaccines





According to Swaminathan, 129 distinct candidate vaccines have proceeded to clinical trials (being tested on humans), while a further 194 are not yet that far along in their research and are still being worked on in laboratories.

Pakistan officials restore land for Islamabad's first Hindu temple following backlash





There is no temple and cremation centre in Islamabad for the Hindu community. After a lot of effort by the Hindu community and on the direction of the Human Right Commission of Pakistan, the CDA allotted the four kanals to the community in 2016.

Malala Yousafzai marries at her home, shares beautiful pictures of the ceremony



Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is now married. The 24-year Pakistani human rights campaigner announced her marriage to Asser Malik on her social media pages and shared beautiful pictures of the intimate ceremony that took place at her home in Britain.



