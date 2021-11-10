Malala Yousafzai marries at her home, shares beautiful pictures of the ceremony

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is now married. The 24-year Pakistani human rights campaigner announced her marriage to Asser Malik on her social media pages and shared beautiful pictures of the intimate ceremony that took place at her home in Britain.



"Today marks a precious day in my life," Malala wrote. "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Yousafzai was targeted by the Taliban for her relentless objections to the group's regressive interpretation of Islam that limits girls' access to education. She was shot while returning home from school in Pakistan's scenic Swat Valley in 2012.



She travelled to the English city of Birmingham for medical treatment and her family eventually moved there with her. She went back to school as soon as she could but kept campaigning for the right to an education for others. She graduated from Oxford in June 2020.



She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, becoming the youngest recipient of the award at the age of 17.

Along with her family, some of Malala's friends too were part of the ceremony who shared photos with the bride.