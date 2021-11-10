'Nasal sprays and oral doses': WHO looking forward to second generation of COVID-19 vaccines

The World Health Organization's chief scientist expressed excitement about the "second generation" of COVID-19 vaccinations, which might include nasal sprays and oral forms, on Tuesday.

According to Soumya Swaminathan, such vaccines might offer benefits over the current crop since they would be easier to give than injections and could potentially be self-administered.



According to Swaminathan, 129 distinct candidate vaccines have proceeded to clinical trials (being tested on humans), while a further 194 are not yet that far along in their research and are still being worked on in laboratories.



"This covers the entire range of technologies," she told a live interaction on WHO social media channels.

"They're still in development. I'm sure some of them will prove to be very safe and efficacious, while others may not.

"There could be advantages to some of the second generation vaccines... clearly, if you have an oral vaccine or an intra-nasal vaccine, this is easier to deliver than an injectable.

"Ultimately, we'll be able to choose the ones that are most appropriate.

"If not for COVID-19, we're going to use these platforms for other infections in the future."

Swaminathan discussed the benefits of a vaccine being sprayed into the nose, as is done in several countries with influenza vaccinations.

She explained that if there is a local immune response, it will take care of the virus before it travels and establishes itself in the lungs and begins producing a problem.

Only seven COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization from the WHO: those developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and, most recently, Bharat Biotech.

