Suffering from 'climate change': Canada woman first in world with such diagnosis

So you've called your boss/ teacher to say that you won't come because of (fake) fever at least once right? And as these stories go usually, you were asked to come nonetheless. Fever, cold, cough are such a passe.

Next time you want to score a holiday, try saying you are suffering from climate change. This may add some gravitas to your charade.

This may actually be a thing if what has happened in Canada catches on. A woman there has become world's first person to have been diagnosed as suffering from climate change.

Yep, that apparently is a thing now.

Times Colonist, a local media outlet has quoted Dr Kyle Merritt of Kootenay Lake Hospital who has made the diagnosis.

Record-breaking heatwave conditions have been witnessed in Canada this year. The country, which is famous for its freezing climes has recorded temperatures soaring up to 49.5 degrees Celsius this year.

According to Reuters tally, 233 people died in British Columbia in June alone.

“All of her health problems have all been worsened. And she's really struggling to stay hydrated,” said Dr Merritt about the woman who has been diagnosed as suffering from climate change.

Climate change and global warming as we know, refer to a gradual increase in average global temperatures. Though the temperature may rise by just a couple degrees Celsius, it may have catastrophic effect for the world with polar ice caps melting, sea levels rising and heatwave conditions as witnessed in Canada this year.