Morning news brief: NASA to collide spacecraft, Putin gets booster shot and more

To avert Armageddon, NASA to collide spacecraft into asteroid

In what can be called the first case of humanity’s interference in the gravitational dance of the solar system, NASA is going to launch a mission to deliberately collide a spacecraft into an asteroid in order to alter its orbit. The aim of the mission is to test drive a planetary defence system, which can prevent from extinction.

In old age, household chores can boost health, says study

To stay healthy in old age, household chores can help adults in a big way. It may seem a bit rash, but researchers suggest that tasks at home like scrubbing floors, dusting, etc may help in staying fit. The study has been published in the journal ‘BMJ Open’.

Russian President Putin gets booster shot, revaccinated with Sputnik Light

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received a booster shot against COVID-19 virus, Russian news agencies said. According to local media reports, Putin said he has been revaccinated with Sputnik Light vaccine.

