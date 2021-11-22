Russian President Putin gets booster shot, revaccinated with Sputnik Light

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received a booster shot against COVID-19 virus, Russian news agencies said.

According to local media reports, Putin said he has been revaccinated with Sputnik Light vaccine.

“Today, on your recommendation and that of your colleagues, I got another vaccination, Sputnik Light. This is called revaccination," Putin was quoted as saying by state-owned Russian News Agency TASS after meeting with the deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed both vaccines.

Also read | Putin orders week-long paid holiday in Russia to combat virus surge

"I was revaccinated two hours ago. I feel nothing. I am in normal condition. Everything is all right," he added.

Putin received his second dose of Covid vaccine in April of this year, though at the time he did not disclose which vaccine he received.

A Kremlin spokesperson said they were deliberately not saying which vaccine Putin received, saying all three COVID-19 vaccines available in Russia were good options.

Also read | Russia reports highest daily Covid deaths as Delta variant surges

The Sputnik Light is a one-shot COVID-19 vaccine. It has been authorised for use in more than 15 countries with the registration process on in another 30 countries.

Russia first announced the deployment of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in July, terming the shots "Sputnik Light." The jabs were made available to individuals who had been fully vaccinated at least six months ago.

On Friday, November 12, Putin had urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to speed the approval of new COVID-19 vaccines. He added that access to dosages in impoverished nations is limited due to unjust compassion.

(With inputs from agencies)