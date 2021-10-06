Russia reports highest daily Covid deaths as Delta variant surges

Russia has reported the highest number of daily Covid-related deaths on Wednesday becoming the fifth worst-hit country in the world.

Vladimir Putin-led government reported 929 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. This is the highest death toll the country has reported since the pandemic took over the world in the start of 2020.

Russia is now the fifth worst-hit country by coronavirus in the world now as the total coronavirus cases rose to more than 7.5 million infections.

This has come at a time when the country has been facing a surge in Covid cases due to the Delta variant which has been infecting more people in Russia.

Although people in Russia are being inoculated with Russian-made vaccines, the hesitancy among locals seems to be growing. People have been trying to stay away from getting vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

As of now, less than 30 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated, out of 146 million. While the 30 per cent population has been fully vaccinated, the remaining population is not coming forward to get inoculated.

Some surveys have also revealed that more than half of the Russian population is planning on not getting a Covid shot, increasing concerns for the medical experts.

Experts have also reported that the Covid-related deaths are higher in the unvaccinated population, rather than the vaccinated people. Authorities are suing these polls and surveys to spread awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated.

However, authorities have also cleared the air about lockdowns. Kremlin spokesperson Dmity Peskov has said that lockdowns are "an absolutely undesirable scenario for any region" especially as several regions are "taking action individually" to control the spread of coronavirus.