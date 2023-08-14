Morning news brief: Kyiv slams 'act of piracy', Bazoum to be prosecuted, and more

A day after Russia boarded a cargo vessel bound for Ukraine, Kyiv has responded by terming it an "act of piracy" and urging the international community to take action. In other news, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum might be trouble as the coup leaders vow to "prosecute" him for high treason.

Click on headlines to read more:

Ukraine has called Russia's boarding of a cargo ship in the Black Sea on Sunday (August 13), an "act of piracy", escalating the tension as the repercussions of the cancellation of the grain deal continue to be felt.

Pointing out that Elon Musk is "not serious" about the much-awaited cage fight match, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that it is "time to move on". Zuckerberg posted on Threads, that even Dana White, the UFC President, had proposed turning it into a charity competition.

The coup leaders of Niger on Sunday said that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum would be "prosecuted" for "high treason" and "undermining the security" of the country.