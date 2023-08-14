Kim Jong Un orders to boost missile production: 'Prepare for war'

North Korean state media KCNA reported on Monday (August 14) that leader Kim Jong Un had asked the authorities to boost the production of missiles and artillery shells in order to be prepared for war. The report mentioned that Kim wants to secure "overwhelming military power".

Kim reportedly visited key munitions factories that produce tactical missiles, missile launch platforms, armoured vehicles and artillery shells on Friday and Saturday, and during that visit, he gave the orders.

Just days before the United States and South Korea scheduled annual military drills, Kim went on a field inspection and ordered mass production of weapons. He has made such visits in the past few weeks and Pyongyang sees such military drills as a rehearsal for war.

KCNA reports mentioned that Kim noted an "important goal to dramatically increase" missile production capacity to meet the needs of the expanded and strengthened frontline military units.

Image: View of a key military factory during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 14, 2023. Credit: Reuters.

As quoted by the state media, he said: "The qualitative levels of war preparations depend on the development of the munitions industry, and the factory has a tremendous responsibility in accelerating our military's war preparations."

The report stated that Kim inspected and drove a new utility combat armoured vehicle at other plants. He also praised recent progress in modernising production lines for large-calibre multiple rocket launcher rounds.

Kim said that there was a "very urgent need" to "exponentially increase" the production of such rockets to strengthen frontline artillery units.

Kim said: "Our army must thoroughly secure overwhelming military power and solid readiness to handle any war at any time, so that the enemy does not dare to use force, and would be annihilated if it does."

Ulchi Freedom Guardian summer exercises

Later this month, the South Korean and US militaries are expected to hold their Ulchi Freedom Guardian summer exercises. But North Korea has denounced them as a rehearsal for nuclear war.

The exercise was initiated in 1976 and is conducted annually during August or September. Reports have mentioned that 'Ulchi' comes from the name of a famous Korean general called Eulji Mundeok, who was the Commander-In-Chief of the army of Goguryeo.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, including artillery shells, shoulder-fired rockets and missiles.

(With inputs from agencies)

