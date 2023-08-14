Zuckerberg questions Musk's seriousness about cage fight, says 'time to move on'

Pointing out that Elon Musk is "not serious" about the much-awaited cage fight match, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that it is "time to move on". Zuckerberg posted on Threads, that even Dana White, the UFC President, had proposed turning it into a charity competition but Musk's wavering commitment, including citing the need for surgery, suggests that he is not serious about a "real date".

Zuckerberg made it clear that if Musk ever becomes serious about a real date, he knows how to reach out otherwise, it's time to move on and focus on "competing with people who take the sport seriously".

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Zuckerberg said on Threads.

X and Threads rivalry

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg gained momentum following the successful launch of Meta's Threads social media platform.

Threads, similar in concept to Musk's platform X (formerly known as Twitter), rapidly gained 100 million users within a week of its launch in July. This success further fueled the public rivalry between the two billionaires.

Livestream plans

Earlier, Musk revealed on X, that the fight will be managed by his and Zuckerberg’s foundations, rather than by the UFC.

He confirmed that the event would be livestreamed on both X and Meta. Musk had also said that the event's surroundings and setup would draw inspiration from ancient Rome, with the proceeds going to support veterans.

Preparations and training

Both Musk and Zuckerberg have been preparing for the anticipated showdown. Zuckerberg shared images of his training with UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski on Instagram. Meanwhile, images surfaced of Musk training alongside Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman. Musk also disclosed his history of martial arts training during a conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan.

Aside from the potential fight, the competitive between Zuckerberg's recently launched "Threads" and Musk's "X" remains a significant aspect of their rivalry. These two social media platforms are vying for user engagement and attention in the fast-paced world of technology.

