Niger regime leader 'open to explore diplomacy'
AFP
Niamey, Niger Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
The delegation of religious leaders from Nigeria met with the junta-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine on Saturday in Niamey.
The leader of Niger's military regime is ready to consider a diplomatic solution to its stand-off with West African bloc ECOWAS, the head of a religious delegation of mediators said Sunday.
"General (Abdourahamane) Tiani said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter," said Sheikh Bala Lau, a day after his delegation held talks in Niamey.
