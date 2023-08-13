ugc_banner

Niger regime leader 'open to explore diplomacy'

AFP
Niamey, Niger Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Niger Junta Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The delegation of religious leaders from Nigeria met with the junta-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine on Saturday in Niamey. 

The leader of Niger's military regime is ready to consider a diplomatic solution to its stand-off with West African bloc ECOWAS, the head of a religious delegation of mediators said Sunday.

Watch | Pakistani senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is Pak's transitionary PM

trending now

"General (Abdourahamane) Tiani said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter," said Sheikh Bala Lau, a day after his delegation held talks in Niamey.

recommended stories

recommended stories

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

×

 

RELATED

At least one killed, several injured after attack on Shiite Muslim shrine in Iran: Reports

The Capitals: New Delhi's bid to truly own its books of law

70 Indians file lawsuit against US over H1-B visa rejections amid employer fraud