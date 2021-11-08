Morning news brief: Global hunger, Nicaragua election and more

World Food Programme (WFP) had pegged this number at 42 million. However, a recent assessment of food security found another three million people facing famine in Afghanistan.Biden chastised Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega for suppressing and "bullying" independent media, the business sector, and civil society. UK Health secretary Sajid Javid, urged people to take up the offer of booster shots as soon as they become eligible.



Click on headlines to read more

'Staring into an abyss': UN says 3 million in Afghanistan, 45 million worldwide knocking at famine's door





A report by the UN food agency has revealed that as acute hunger spikes around the world, around 45 million people are living on the edge of famine in 43 countries.

'Pantomime election': US President Joe Biden slams Nicaragua election as 'sham'





Nicaraguan presidential elections were dubbed a "sham" by US President Joe Biden on Sunday, as incumbent Daniel Ortega was guaranteed of victory after his competitors were thrown out.

'National mission': UK government to implement travel restrictions for those who refuse booster shot





The UK government is looking forward to implementing travel restrictions on people who do not take up the booster shot. As per official figures, 10,062,704 people in the UK have received a booster jab.



Watch | Why is China encouraging bulk buying?

Watch | Taliban takes over all of Afghan institutions, elect their own acting cabinet



