'National mission': UK government to implement travel restrictions for those who refuse booster shot

The UK government is looking forward to implementing travel restrictions on people who do not take up the booster shot. As per official figures, 10,062,704 people in the UK have received a booster jab. Nearly 30 per cent of people aged over-80 and more than 60 per cent of people aged 50 and more are still in the queue to receive extra doses.

The official guidelines for this month stated that the government was “reviewing the implications and requirements of boosters for international travel certification” and “looking at whether and how booster vaccinations could be included in the NHS Covid pass for travel."

Health secretary Sajid Javid, urged people to take up the offer of booster shots as soon as they become eligible. He described the push as a “national mission” that would help the country “avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas”.

The country has also announced that booster jabs for locals will be available to book a month in advance now. This comes in as cases continue to increase due to the deadly delta variant.

People who are now eligible for the top-up shot will receive their booking invitation at least five months after they are inoculated with the second dose of coronavirus vaccines.

A recent study has claimed that booster shots after every few months will be needed to make sure that locals stay safe from any new variant of coronavirus. Experts have also claimed that vaccinations are of utmost importance to keep everyone safe from the deadly pandemic. As per some studies, fully vaccinated people have nearly 65 per cent less chance of getting asymptomatic infection till at least three months.

