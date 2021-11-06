Amid Covid surge, UK to send booster shot invite a month early

As coronavirus cases continue increasing in the country, British authorities have announced that booster jabs for locals will be available to book a month in advance now.

The eligible population for booster shots will now receive their booking invitation at least five months after they are inoculated with the second dose of coronavirus vaccines. Earlier, locals were to be sent the booking invitation only after six months, but now changes have been made in the system which will allow locals to book a month early.

This process will come in place from Monday.

As of now, more than nine million booster jabs have already been administered across the country. Authorities are giving first preference to aged people and those with compromised immunity for booster jabs.

UK’s health secretary, Sajid Javid, said he hopes this will "accelerate the booster programme". He is urging locals to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible.

This announcement has come at a time when a study has claimed that booster shots after every few months will be needed to make sure that locals stay safe from any new variant of coronavirus.

Experts have also claimed that vaccinations are utmost important to keep everyone safe from the deadly pandemic. As pe some studies, fully vaccinated people have nearly 65 per cent less chance of getting asymptomatic infection till at least three months.

However, there are also studies that have claimed that two doses of Covishield and Pfizer can guarantee 90 per cent safety from the deadly virus.

"With the Delta variant now the dominant strain in many places worldwide and posing a higher risk of hospitalisation than previous variants seen in the UK, it is reassuring to see that vaccination offers such high protection from death very shortly after the second dose," said Professor Aziz Sheikh, Director of the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute, and EAVE II study lead. "If you still have not taken up your offer to be vaccinated, I would encourage you to do so based on the clear benefits it offers."