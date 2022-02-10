Morning news brief: Donald Trump to be investigated, US mask mandates and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Amid reports that the former President Donald Trump tore up official documents after his term ended, the US National Archives have requested an investigation into him.

You can also read about the mask mandates recently announced by different states of the US.

Click on the headlines to read more.

US National Archives requests a legal investigation into Donald Trump: Report

According to reports, the US National Archives, which manages the preservation of presidential documents, has requested an investigation into the handling of official documents by former President Donald Trump.

New York, Illinois latest to announce an end to mask mandates. These US states are also ending mask mandates

New York has become the latest Democratic-run state to roll back its protective mask law, as health officials increasingly talk about America moving towards a phase where COVID-19 doesn't disrupt daily lives.

Man arrested after woman alleges she was raped on flight to London

A man was arrested at Heathrow airport in London after a woman alleged she was raped in a business class flight which was flying from Newark, New Jersey to London.

Ukraine crisis: Russia continues to deploy more forces, adding tactical groups, says US

United States officials said today that Russia has built up its forces along the border amid diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine crisis. Referring to the Russian troop deployment, the Pentagon noted that the "numbers continue to grow."

Women's activism grows in Afghanistan with Taliban in power