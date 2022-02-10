Man arrested after woman alleges she was raped on flight to London

A man was arrested at Heathrow airport in London after a woman alleged she was raped in a business class flight which was flying from Newark, New Jersey to London.

The British man, 40, was arrested after authorities boarded the United Airlines flight at Heathrow airport.

The incident had taken place on January 31. The woman alleged that she was attacked by the man while other passengers were asleep. The airline staff called authorities after the woman reported the incident and the man was taken into custody.

Reports claim the man was released under investigation. Police said the woman is being handled by specialist officers with inquiries ongoing.

The airline said it will cooperate with the police as investigations continue.

(With inputs from Agencies)

