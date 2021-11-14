Morning news brief: COP26 prez holds back tears, python takes 100-mile ride and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From late change over coal forcing COP26 president to hold back tears as deal gets signed to seven-feet-long python taking 100-mile ride on sailboat along Florida coast in US, we have it all.

You can also read about COP26 deal getting finalised with compromises as UN chief warns 'it's not enough' and security personnel at climate summit being housed in 40-bed dormitory.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

As UN chief warns 'it's not enough', COP26 deal finalised with compromises

After days of negotiating a deal, the COP26 climate talks have finally come to an end in Glasgow, Scotland. Countries have agreed on a climate deal that aims at keeping the important global warming targets in check.

Late change over coal forces COP26 prez to hold back tears as deal gets signed

A new global climate deal has been finally signed at COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow. At the signing of the deal, Britain's president of the conference Alok Sharma seemed to 'fight back tears' as the leader apologised for a last-minute change on the wording over coal.

'Treated like animals': Security personnel at COP26 housed in 40-bed dormitory

While the government delegates stayed at five-star hotels, ate at prepared tables and travelled in luxurious cars, their security guards were cramped in 40-person dormitory.

7-feet-long python takes 100-mile ride on sailboat along Florida coast in US

Travellers of a boat were in for a surprise when a python was discovered aboard the vessel in Florida, United States. The reptile seems to have sneaked aboard and lurked undetected until the sailboat completed a near-100-mile voyage.

Watch: South Africans divided over the legacy of FW de Klerk