Late change over coal forces COP26 president Alok Sharma to hold back tears as deal gets signed

Finally, a new global climate deal has been signed at COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow. But at the conclusion of the summit, Britain's president of the conference Alok Sharma seemed to 'fight back tears' as the leader apologised for a last-minute change on the wording over coal.

After talks went over 24 hours, leaders at the summit reached a deal on Saturday. It also prompted ire after a last-minute change was forced over the wording about coal.

At the last minute, the Glasgow Pact was watered down with the language of unabated coal. The burning of coal without climate change mitigating technology was changed from 'phase out' to 'phase down'. The alteration attracted heated responses from European and vulnerable countries.

Sharma was also 'deeply sorry' for how the 'process' unfolded when he finalised the agreement.

After hearing from vulnerable nations, his voice broke with emotion, and he said, "May I just say to all delegates I apologise for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry. I also understand the deep disappointment but I think as you have noted, it's also vital that we protect this package."

(With inputs from agencies)