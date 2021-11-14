7-feet-long python takes 100-mile ride on sailboat along Florida coast in US

Travellers of a boat were in for a shocking surprise lately when a python was discovered aboard the vessel in Florida, United States.

The reptile seems to have sneaked aboard and lurked undetected until the sailboat completed a near-100-mile voyage, said the police department.

The seven-feet-long snake was found by the crew in the shower of the boat after docking at Marco Island on the south-west Florida Gulf coast on Friday.

The boat had taken the trip from Indian Key, which is at a distance of around 95 miles around the southern tip of the state.

According to a press release, the police responded to a call for the snake on the boat at Rose marina and transferred the reptile to a local wildlife handler Bobby Monroe.

The police department of Marco Island shared multiple pictures of uniformed officer Prigge on the boat with the python in his arm.

On Twitter, Marco Island PD said, “Officers responded to a call for a snake on a boat at Rose marina today, Officer Prigge was able to capture the python and release it to local wildlife handler Bobby Monroe!!”

(With inputs from agencies)