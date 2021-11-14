7-feet-long python takes 100-mile ride on sailboat along Florida coast in US

Officer Prigge gives python to local wildlife handler Bobby Monroe. Photograph:( Twitter )
Travellers of a boat were in for a shocking surprise lately when a python was discovered aboard the vessel in Florida, United States.
The reptile seems to have sneaked aboard and lurked undetected until the sailboat completed a near-100-mile voyage, said the police department.
The seven-feet-long snake was found by the crew in the shower of the boat after docking at Marco Island on the south-west Florida Gulf coast on Friday.
The boat had taken the trip from Indian Key, which is at a distance of around 95 miles around the southern tip of the state.
According to a press release, the police responded to a call for the snake on the boat at Rose marina and transferred the reptile to a local wildlife handler Bobby Monroe.
The police department of Marco Island shared multiple pictures of uniformed officer Prigge on the boat with the python in his arm.
Officers responded to a call for a snake on a boat at Rose marina today, Officer Prigge was able to capture the python and release it to local wildlife handler Bobby Monroe!!#MarcoIsland #MIPD #SWFL #BetterTogether #Snakes #Python #Florida #Boat #Marina #Police pic.twitter.com/BRS7BvoaQn— Marco Island PD (@MarcoIslandPD) November 12, 2021
On Twitter, Marco Island PD said, “Officers responded to a call for a snake on a boat at Rose marina today, Officer Prigge was able to capture the python and release it to local wildlife handler Bobby Monroe!!”
