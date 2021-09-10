Morning news brief: Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, UN dialogue with Taliban and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Sep 10, 2021, 08:45 AM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief

US President Joe Biden has announced sweeping mandates to ''turn the tide'' in the battle against coronavirus pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko have agreed on economic policies that are aimed at integrating the two ex-Soviet countries more closely. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres pleaded for countries to continue dialogue with the Taliban.

Click on headlines to read more

'Turn the tide': Biden announces new vaccine mandates in COVID-19 battle

cd

Lambasting the people who refuse to receive a vaccine Biden said in a harsh tone that ''your refusal cost us.''

'Must maintain a dialogue with Taliban', says UN Secretary-General

cd

Guterres said that the world must avoid an "econnomic collapse" in Afghanistan.

Russia, Belarus agree on deepening economic integration

cd

After talks in the Kremlin, Putin said the agreements mean the countries will eventually have a unified "macro-economic policy".

Australia's daily COVID-19 cases near 2,000 as Delta gains ground

cd

Australia is in the grip of a third wave of infections with the Delta outbreak forcing officials to ditch their COVID-zero strategy in favour of suppressing the virus.

Topics

Read in App