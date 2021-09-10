'Must maintain a dialogue with Taliban', says UN Secretary General

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres pleaded for countries to continue dialogue with the Taliban. He said this during an interview with AFP on Thursday. He expressed fears that hardline Islamists' return to power in Afghanistan may embolden jihaidists in Sahel region of Africa.

"We must maintain a dialogue with the Taliban, where we affirm our principles directly -- a dialogue with a feeling of solidarity with the Afghan people," he said.

"Our duty is to extend our solidarity to a people who suffer greatly, where millions and millions risk dying of hunger," added the secretary-general.

He said that the world must avoid an "econnomic collapse" in Afghanistan.

Guterres said there were "no guarantees" about what might come out of talks but that discussions are a must "if we want Afghanistan not to be a center of terrorism, if we want women and girls to not lose all the rights acquired during the previous period, if we want different ethnic groups to be able to feel represented."

Without calling for the lifting of international sanctions or the release of Afghan funds frozen around the world, the UN head predicted that "financial instruments" would allow Afghanistan's economy "to breathe."

"Until now, in the discussions that we have had, there is at least a receptivity to talk," added Guterres, who does not rule out going to Afghanistan one day if conditions are right.

What the UN wishes is "an inclusive government," where all components of Afghan society are represented, and "this first preliminary government" announced a few days ago "does not give that impression," he added, regretfully.

He said Afghanistan must be governed "in peace and stability, with the rights of the people respected."

Guterres added that the Taliban wants recognition, financial support and sanctions to be abolished.

"That gives a certain leverage to the international community," he said.

Asked about the risks of an Afghanistan-like scenario occurring in the Sahel, the secretary-general said he feared the "psychological and real impact" of what happened in recent weeks.

"There is a real danger. (Some) terrorist groups may feel enthusiastic about what happened and have ambitions beyond what they thought a few months ago," he warned.

(With inputs from agencies)