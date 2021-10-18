Morning news brief: Bangladesh riots, J&K civilian killings and more

Bangladesh State Minister for Information Murad Hassan has stated that Bangladesh is a secular country that would revert to the 1972 constitution proposed by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Terrorists gunned down two Bihar labourers on Sunday, bringing the total number of civilians murdered in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir this month to 11.Officials reported Sunday that at least 25 people were killed in landslides and floods caused by torrential rains in the Indian State of Kerala.

Islam is not our state religion, will revert to 1972 constitution: Bangladesh Minister after attack on Hindus





Israel expects Hezbollah to fire 2,000 rockets a day in wartime: IDF





Israel does not want war with Lebanon's Hezbollah but is prepared to face about 2,000 rockets a day from the armed group if conflict breaks out, a senior Israeli military official said.

11 civilians killed in October alone in terrorist attacks in J&K





At least 25 dead after heavy rains spark landslides in Indian state of Kerala





Watch | Haiti's criminal gang kidnaps American and Canadian missionary group