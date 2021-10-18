At least 25 dead after heavy rains spark landslides in Indian state of Kerala

Officials reported Sunday that at least 25 people were killed in landslides and floods caused by torrential rains in the Indian State of Kerala, as rescuers combed through muddy rubble for survivors and the military airlifted in essential supplies.

Residents in Kerala's coastal state were cut off as rains, which began to fall late Friday, swollen rivers and inundated roadways.

So far, 11 dead have been discovered in the Idukki district and 14 in the Kottayam district, according to officials, after the districts were ravaged by landslides and flash floods.



Thousands of people have been evacuated, and at least 100 relief camps have been established, according to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The army, navy, and air force are all pitching in to help with flood relief and rescue efforts.



Officials were unable to estimate how many people were missing.



"It was my livelihood. Everything is gone," a distraught man told Kerala news channel Manorama TV in Koottickal town in Kottayam, which was hit by a landslide.

"The hill broke off near us. There has been a lot of damage and loss. The house has gone. "The children have gone," a woman from Koottickal added.

Buses and automobiles were seen submerged in floodwaters in a video published on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies on Twitter and stated that authorities were trying to assist anyone impacted or affected by the flood.

It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021 ×

The torrential rains triggered by a low-pressure system over the southern Arabian Sea and Kerala were anticipated to subside on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Fishing off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep has been entirely prohibited till Monday.

High tides and strong seas are expected throughout the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast till 11.30 p.m. on October 18.

The Chief Minister stated that the IMD has issued a weather warning for thundershowers and high winds over Kerala until October 21.

In 2018, nearly 500 people were killed in Kerala when it was ravaged by the worst floods to hit the state in almost a century.

