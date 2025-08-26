/Modi's ‘Swadeshi’ push can take inspiration from 'Nihonsei' (wow they even sound similar) in Japan, which he's visiting amid Trump tariffs

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Japan later this week, his renewed call for economic self‑reliance through the ‘swadeshi’ movement and ‘vocal for local’ campaigns gains greater resonance. He has urged Indian shopkeepers to display boards announcing “yahan swadeshi maal bikta hai” (locally made goods are sold here) to counter looming tariff threats from US President Donald Trump. Japan’s system of ‘Made in Japan' or ‘nihonsei’ labelling offers a subtle yet effective model for raising consumer awareness about locally made goods without heavy‑handed directives.

What is ‘nihonsei’ labelling in Japan?

Nihonsei is the Japanese term for “made in Japan,” combining nihon (Japan) and sei (made or manufactured). The term refers to products made in Japanese factories using Japanese materials and craftsmanship. Such labelling signals a commitment to quality and attention to detail, values often associated with Japanese cultural standards.

Modi’s remarks on the ‘swadeshi’ campaign

In his Independence Day address this year, Modi urged shopkeepers to publicly declare their support for Indian goods by putting up “swadeshi maal bikta hai” boards. He emphasised that swadeshi should not be adopted out of compulsion but as a source of strength. He positioned self‑reliance as both a civic duty and a marker of national pride. Japan's approach is not much different.

How Japan implements ‘nihonsei’ or ‘Made in Japan’ labelling

Japanese law requires all products to indicate their country of origin. The phrase “Made in Japan” appears in regulated small print on packaging. The practice is effective not through prominence on its own, but through supportive retail strategies such as clear shelf tags, regional branding (for example, “Aomori apples” or “Hokkaido crab”), and designated aisles for imported goods. This approach distinguishes domestic products subtly without denigrating foreign ones.

Why the Japanese model is effective

The system works because it is grounded in clear regulations and laws, with consistent enforcement of product origin labelling. Consumer Affairs Agency (CAA) implements the Food Labeling Act and Japan Agricultural Standards (JAS). The Japanese model aligns with consumer trust, particularly among older shoppers - known as ‘silver market’- who associate nihonsei with quality and safety. Retail environments reinforce this by celebrating regional produce through visible in‑store signage and promotions, cultivating a sense of pride and influencing purchasing behaviour.

Lessons for India from subtle product labelling strategies

India can adapt principles from Japan’s model to promote Swadeshi through dignity and visibility rather than restrictions or bans. Encouraging voluntary “made in India” signage could foster national pride among consumers and merchants alike. When origin becomes a mark of identity rather than a mandate, self‑reliance may become ingrained in consumer choice.

Swadeshi, then and now

India’s historical Swadeshi movement began as a boycott of British goods in the early 1900s. Today’s ‘vocal for local’ initiative reframes that legacy into a modern push for competitive, high‑quality Indian goods. Compared to Japan’s quiet yet culturally embedded emphasis on local origin, India’s swadeshi push could benefit from similar subtlety and strategic branding.

Modi’s swadeshi campaign, through visible public declarations by shopkeepers, echoes Japan’s nihonsei labelling system. By combining regulatory clarity with cultural affirmation, India could elevate domestic products in a way that feels empowering rather than coercive.

Japan offers India a clear lesson: Self‑reliance can be built on transparency, trust, and national pride.

