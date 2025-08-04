LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /PM Modi bets on "Swadeshi Movement" for growth | Can this movement actually counter US tariffs?
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 18:29 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 18:29 IST
PM Modi bets on "Swadeshi Movement" for growth | Can this movement actually counter US tariffs?
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 18:29 IST

PM Modi bets on "Swadeshi Movement" for growth | Can this movement actually counter US tariffs?

PM Modi Bets On "Swadeshi Movement" For Growth | Can This Movement Actually Counter US Tariffs?

Trending Topics

trending videos