/'One rocket every week, 50 per year': PM Modi aims big for 'self-reliant' India

On Friday (August 23), Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the country's progress in the space sector. He said in the coming years, India should be able to create five unicorns, and with the help of the collaboration between government and private sector, "We should reach a stage where we can launch 50 rockets every year. One rocket every week."

"There was a time when many restrictions in the country bound futuristic sectors like space. We opened these shackles and permitted the private sector in space tech. And today in the country, more than 350 start-ups are growing as the engine of innovation and acceleration in space tech," he continued.

The prime minister highlighted how India has become the fourth country in the world to have the capability of docking and undocking in space. Recently, astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned from his space odyssey, and with that, he also scripted history by becoming the first Indian to be part of a private mission. The prime minister mentioned how his feat is a matter of pride for the nation.