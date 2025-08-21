/'It was the nation’s mission': ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares his journey; says India looks ‘saare jahaan se achcha’

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Axiom-4 mission, has described his journey as a mission for the entire nation. Speaking at a joint press conference with ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan, Shukla said spaceflight was nothing like ground training. “It was entire nation’s mission. The experience is very different from what you learn on ground. It was an unbelievable experience,” he said, thanking the Indian government, ISRO and researchers for their support.

The role of mission pilot

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Explaining his role, Shukla said, “My profile in this mission was the mission pilot. There are four seats in the Crew Dragon. I was the mission pilot and I had to work with the commander and interact with the systems of the Crew Dragon. We had to perform the experiments that were conceived, developed and realised by the Indian researchers. And also to perform STEM demonstrations, capture photos and videographs.”

He added that the first days in orbit were difficult. “Grateful for people’s support. The first few days in space were tough. Re-adjusting to gravity was a challenge,” he noted.

A hope for future launches from Indian soil

Shukla also said he hoped the next generation of astronauts would launch from India itself. “Want to thank the Indian Government, ISRO, the researchers… I hope very soon someone will travel to space from our own capsule, from our rocket, from our soil.” He repeated the famous words of Rakesh Sharma, India’s first astronaut in 1984, saying India still looks “saare jahaan se achcha (better than the entire world)” from space.

Lessons for Gaganyaan

Reflecting on the Axiom-4 experience, Shukla said it would help shape India’s own human spaceflight programme. “No matter how much training you have done, even after that, when you sit in the rocket and the engines ignite… it is a very different feeling. I had not imagined how it would feel, and I was actually running behind the rocket for the first few seconds… From that moment until the time we splashed down, the experience was unbelievable.” He added that the ISS mission had given him invaluable insights that would be useful for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

ISRO highlights rapid progress