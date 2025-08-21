/Rahul Gandhi’s driver booked for injuring cop during rally in Bihar’s Nawada

Driver of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been booked for injuring a cop during a rally in Bihar’s Nawada. The policeman was injured after he fell in front of the vehicle.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s SUV driver has been booked for severely injuring a police constable after he fell in front of the vehicle during a rally in Bhagat Singh Chowk in Bihar's Nawada district. The incident happened on Tuesday (Aug 19) during the Voter Adhikar Yatra of Gandhi and his allies, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.