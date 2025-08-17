/Rahul Gandhi set to kick off 16 day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar. Check details

Amid criticism over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start his Voter Adhikar Yatra—a 16-day march from Sasaram in western Rohtas district from Sunday (Aug 17). The march is aimed at protesting alleged manipulations in the voter lists.

The Opposition that has been opposing the SIR, argues that the process has led to the deletion of 6.5 million names from the electoral rolls, which is a deliberate attempt to tamper with votes.

Organised under the banner of the India Alliance, the march will witness the participation of senior opposition leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav. Three Left parties, will also take part in the yatra.

The yatra that the Congress say is a "fight to save the constitution" will culminate in a massive rally at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on September 1. There will be three break days during the Yatra - Aug 20, 25 and 31.

Public meetings, padyatras, and hybrid rallies will be a part of the rally that will focus on highlighting fake voter registrations issues as claimed by the Congress. The slogan “Ab ki baar, vote choron ki haar” (This time, defeat for vote thieves) showcases the campaign’s aggressive tone.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote, "Sixteen days, 20-plus districts, 1,300-plus kilometres. We are coming among the people with voter rights yatra. This is the right to protect the most fundamental democratic right - 'one person, one vote'. Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution."