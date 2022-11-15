Methane emissions from 15 meat and dairy companies equate to over 80 pc that of EU's: Report  

Climate change is wreaking havoc globally as witnessed in extreme weather events such as floods and wildfires. Now, a latest research revealed the combined methane emissions of five of the largest meat corporations and ten of the largest dairy corporations are roughly 12.8 million tonnes, which equates to over 80 per cent of the European Union’s entire methane footprint.

An analysis done by Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP) under report name "Emissions Impossible: Methane Edition" made these estimations and called for "urgent and ambitious" legislation to address the devastating climate impacts of the global meat and dairy corporations.

“That just blew my mind,” said Shefali Sharma, director of the IATP’s European office. “We can’t continue to have this handful of companies controlling this many animals.”

The report comes as the world leaders are gathered in Egypt attending the COP27 climate conference and reiterating their committments to mitigate the climate change. The combine methane emissions of these companies are higher than those of several of the world’s largest countries, including Russia, Canada and Australia.

The emissions account for 11.1% of the world’s livestock-related methane emissions. The report also provides the latest estimates for the overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of the same companies, which amount to around 734 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent – higher than the emissions of Germany.

Governments are limiting action to techno fixes without serious consideration of systemic transformations needed in the production, trade and consumption of livestock products, the report pointed out.

