Maui wildfires: Hawaii attorney general opens probe as death toll nears 70

Hawaii's Attorney General Anne Lopez said on Friday (August 11) that she was opening an investigation into how authorities responded to devastating wildfires which have left nearly 70 people dead. "The Department of the Attorney General will be conducting a comprehensive review of critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during, and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawai'i islands this week," a statement from Lopez's office said.

"The Department of the Attorney General shares the grief felt by all in Hawaii, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy," the statement said. It added that Lopez's department was committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing the results of this review with the public. "As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this process of understanding," the statement also said.

Sixty-seven dead so far; 85% of fire contained

The death toll due to the wildfires has climbed to 67, and officials have warned that search teams with cadaver dogs could still find more bodies. In a statement, Maui County said that the Lahaina wildfire that spread from the brush to town was still burning but 85% contained. Two other wildfires on the island were 80% and 50% contained, the statement added.

Attorney General Lopez's announcement to open the investigation comes amid mounting criticism over the official response to the wildfires. Residents of Lahaina have complained that there were no warnings about the blaze, which trapped people in the town.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, county officials began allowing Lahaina residents back to their homes on Friday, even though much of Maui's western side remained without power and water.

Police barricaded central Lahaina as health officials warned the burnt areas were highly toxic and that inhaling dust and airborne particles was hazardous.

Multiple flights to Maui cancelled

Multiple cities across the United States cancelled their flights to Maui due to the wildfires. On Thursday, United Airlines Holdings said it cancelled flights to Kahului Airport in Maui and would fly empty aircraft to the wild-wire hit region to bring passengers to the mainland. The Alaska Air Group flagged some delays earlier on Thursday but said it was sticking to its regular flight schedule to Maui.

The group also said that it was adding an extra flight to facilitate rescue efforts and may consider including more depending on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE