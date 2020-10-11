Matter of pride: Tokyo unveils LGBTQ landmark before Olympics

Tokyo has unveiled its first major community hub for the LGBTQ community as a part of the pre-Olympics project to fight against discrimination.

The installation is called Pride House Tokyo and the campaigners are hoping to fight the stigma and raise awareness about the discrimination that the LGBTQ community faces.

This is similar to the inclusive pop-up sites that have been set up at past Olympics. However, Tokyo has set this up as a permanent meeting space. Through this, the authorities hope to educate the public about sexual diversity.

Also read: 2021 Tokyo Marathon postponed until after Olympics

Pride House will also provide a safe space to the people who undergo hardships and/or suffer harassment or discrimination.

This is being seen as a powerful move as Japan is the only G7 country that does not allow/recognise same-sex relationships.

"Japan, not just in sporting circles but society as a whole — including schools and workplaces — is not friendly to LGBTQ people, and it is hard to come out," Gon Matsunaka, who heads the project behind Pride House, told AFP.

Pride House Tokyo Legacy "will be a landmark that could change the landscape for LGBTQ people in Japanese society," Matsunaka said.

The International Olympic Committee supported the move by adding that in sports, everyone is equal and thus the IOC is happy with the installation.

"We therefore welcome that Tokyo 2020 has embedded diversity and inclusion in the Olympic Games model," he said, wishing "the Pride House Tokyo success".