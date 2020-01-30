Top 10 world news today: WHO warns nations against coronavirus, White House seeks to quash Bolton testimony and more

Trump, White House seek to quash Bolton testimony at Senate trial

Donald Trump and White House lawyers pushed back on Wednesday against Democratic efforts to have John Bolton testify at the Senate impeachment trial of the president, arguing that the former national security adviser could reveal government secrets.Read More

World Health Organisation warns countries to 'take action' against coronavirus

The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all countries across the globe to "take action" against the deadly coronavirus from China. Read More

Greta Thunberg files application to patent her name & campaign 'Fridays For Future'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has applied to register her name and her global campaign ''Fridays For Future'' which she had founded in 2018. Read More

Latest images display stunning new details of Sun

The Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope on Hawaii shows convection granules and tiny magnetic features. The images will provide more insights into the solar surface. Read More

In a bid to boost diversity, Barbie introduces dolls with vitiligo and no hair

The makers have introduced the latest models in a bid to showcase ''a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion''. Read More

Longest smuggling tunnel discovered under US-Mexico Border; possible connections to Sinaloa cartel

A passageway connecting the San Diego area in California to an industrial site in the Mexican city of Tijuana was found recently by US Customs and Border Protection. Read More

Tesla stock skyrocketed; CEO Elon Musk got £1.75 billion in 60 minutes

Shares of Tesla Inc. soared in extended trading, making Elon Musks' fortune swell by £1.75 billion in an hour. Read More

Fossil footprints reveal existence of dinosaurs in South Africa 183 million years ago

The environment of South Africa was transformed into a land of fire due to the huge massive amounts of lava flowed across the landscape approximately 183 million years ago during the early part of the Jurassic Period. Read More

Danish cartoon sparks 'Twitterfeud' between China and Denmark: Publisher insists it was not poking fun

Jyllands-Posten cartoon has been declared "an insult to China" by the Chinese Embassy in Denmark and has demanded a public apology from the cartoonist Niels Bo Bojesen as well as the paper in which the cartoon was published. Read More

Edible and biodegradable bowls, tasty solution to cut down plastic waste

A South African startup called Munch Bowls has come up with a tasty solution to cut down the plastic dishware. The company claims to have created a biodegradable bowl which is made up of wheat and can be eaten as a part of our meal. Read More