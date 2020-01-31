Amid bushfire threat, emergency declared in Australian capital Canberra

Australia declared an emergency in its capital city Canberra in the wake of bushfires threat due to rising temperatures and strong winds.

"A state of emergency is the strongest signal we can send to the ACT community that they must prepare themselves and their families," Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory Andrew Barr said.

He also warned that the fire might become uncontrollable and said the emergency would continue "as long as Canberra is at risk".

The authorities were forced to take this step after forecasts predicted the fires could hit southern suburbs of the capital city and the heatwave conditions that are expected in the coming days.

The officials also warned of so-called ember attacks.

A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian Capital Territory for the first time since 2003 when fires destroyed nearly 500 homes.

Earlier, temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius were recorded on Thursday in South Australia state.

Authorities also feared severe bushfire conditions in parts of New South Wales and Victoria, where over 80 fires are still burning due to searing heat and dry winds.

At least 33 people have been killed in the massive bushfires this season that has destroyed vast swathes of the country.

(with AFP inputs)