/Lashkar commander dies ‘mysteriously’ at Islamabad mosque entrance after eating at ‘unfamiliar’ eatery

A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan. As per reports, the LeT commander Qari Saeed had eaten at an ‘unfamiliar’ restaurant before heading to the Quba Mosque in Islamabad for prayers, but he suddenly collapsed at the mosque gate and died.

The news of Qari Saeed’s sudden death comes days after a top Lashkar operative claimed that unknown men killed around 30 of its members within Pakistan.

The exact cause of his death was not immediately known.

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The deceased Lashkar commander was in charge of a department in the group that assisted the families of the terrorists killed during encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Another killing by ‘unknown men’?

Qari Saeed’s death comes days after a senior Lashkar operative claimed that “unknown men” had killed around 30 members of the banned terror outfit inside Pakistan.

In a video that was shared widely on social media recently, Rizwan Hanif alleged that several members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group had been killed across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoK) over the past three to four years.

Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which Pakistani terrorists killed 166 innocent people, mostly civilians.

Hanif claimed that more than 30 Lashkar terrorists had been killed by “unknown men" in Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad.

It was the first time that a terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba had made public admission that such killings had taken place. The United Nations had sanctioned the terrorist group in 2005 over its links to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.