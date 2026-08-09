/Air India Phuket-Delhi turbulence incident: AAIB launches probe, pilots taken off roster pending drug test results

The Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started an investigation into the serious turbulence incident involving an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that occurred shortly before the aircraft landed in Delhi on August 4, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday. “The occurrence has been classified as a serious incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),” a statement from the ministry read. The latest development comes after the ministry had initially stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was investigating the incident.

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight turbulence incident

The Air India Airbus A320, bearing registration VT-EXO and operating flight AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden loss of altitude of around 300 feet while cruising. The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely at Delhi airport. However, several passengers and members of the cabin crew reportedly sustained injuries during the incident.

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There were 137 passengers on board, including three infants, along with eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew members.

Pilot undergoes confirmatory drug test

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also said that the psychoactive substance screening test conducted on the pilot in command (PIC) produced a result that required further confirmation through a re-test. “As part of the Standard Operating Procedures following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the PIC indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited,” the government’s statement read.

The result of the initial screening should not be treated as a confirmed positive test. An industry expert explained that the preliminary test, which takes about three hours, can return a “non-negative” result, after which the sample is sent for a more detailed laboratory analysis. “The first test that takes around three hours, says ‘non-negative’ and not positive. Then it's sent for a more comprehensive and detailed test which takes around three days.” The final laboratory report is awaited and is expected to determine whether any further action is warranted.

Two crew members taken off roster

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu had said on Wednesday that two crew members who sustained spinal injuries continued to receive treatment at Fortis hospital. The DGCA has also removed both flight crew members from the roster while the investigation and prescribed procedures are completed. “Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results,” the government said.

AAIB investigation now underway

With the incident now classified as a serious incident, the AAIB will examine the circumstances surrounding the sudden altitude loss, the injuries reported on board and other operational aspects of the flight. The investigation is also expected to consider the results of the confirmatory substance test involving the pilot in command.