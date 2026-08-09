/Nepal's Gandaki province, bordering Bihar allows cultivation of medical marijuana

Cultivation of marijuana has always been illegal in Nepal but a controversial bill allowing the cultivation and medical use of cannabis, was endorsed by the chief of Nepal's Gandaki province, which shares its borders with neighbouring Bihar's West Champaran district at Valmikinagar, a tiger reserve area.

The bill was unanimously passed by province assembly members from the ruling coalition and opposition parties, reported Associated Press.

Gandaki is one of Nepal's seven provinces which is home to some of the country's most popular mountains and hiking trails, as well as the resort city of Pokhara.

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Cannabis is native to Nepal

Notably Nepal's national law still prohibits the cultivation, possession and use of marijuana therefore the move to allow cultivation of marijuana in Gandaki raises eyebrows.

Possession of marijuana for personal use can get you into jail for a month, while its distribution and sale are punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment, depending on the amount involved.

It is to be noted that cannabis is native to Nepal, where it is extensively used during festivals. But in the late 1970s, Nepal joined other nations in outlawing marijuana and pushing out the hippies who had made the country their leisure location.

What impact will it have in neighbouring West Champaran district in Bihar?