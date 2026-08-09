/Netanyahu says Israel rejects Board of Peace plan for Gaza disarmament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel has rejected ⁠the 15-point plan extended by US President Donald ⁠Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza and would not withdraw its forces until Hamas was disarmed.

At the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu denied claims that Israel had accepted the US-backed proposal and said, “I want to clarify here. Israel rejects the 15-point document.”

“The [army] will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed.”

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He said Israel was seeking the group’s real dismantlement, “not fictitious decomposition,” and was discussing the matter with Washington.

“Now, we are talking to the Americans about this issue. They have ideas; some of them are acceptable to us, and some are not,” he said.

The US-backed Board of Peace is trying to move forward with its roadmap for postwar Gaza, which Hamas has accepted. Israeli officials warn that the terror organization is exploiting the process to prevent renewed Israeli military action.

‘Know how to stand up against…’: Netanyahu

Netanyahu praised President Trump for his partnership against Iran but declared that he knows how to stand up against Israel’s closest allies when he must.

“I have great appreciation for President Trump,” Netanyahu said. “He is a great friend of ours in the White House. I greatly appreciate the historic partnership with the United States against Iran’s attempts to acquire nuclear weapons. And I want to emphasize again: With an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons.”

“Unlike all those who preach to us, we are doing what needs to be done for Israel’s security, and we can and know how to stand our ground even against our very best friends when necessary,” he says.

Hamas still retains the ability to mount an assault on Israel, he claimed.

“It may attack, but why have long weeks gone by without it attacking us? Because it knows what a powerful blow we will inflict on it if it does,” says Netanyahu.

‘Security of Israel’s citizens not up for negotiation’

Netanyahu said that “the security of all Israel’s citizens is not up for negotiation. We stand firm on these interests.”

“We are not doing this in advertising agencies. We are doing it for real, on the ground,” Netanyahu said in an apparent dig at his political rivals, who accuse him of being weak in the face of US pressure.

Netanyahu further said that some people are also spreading rumours about Lebanon.

“Regarding Lebanon — here too we are hearing all kinds of rumours,” he said.

“I want to make it clear: in recent days, Israel has acted forcefully in Lebanon, eliminating terrorists, including in the Ali al-Taher ridge. I cannot elaborate on this. We are engaged in a very important operation. We are acting with sound judgment and wisdom.”