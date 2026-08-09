Two passenger aircraft nearly collided at Sydney Airport on Sunday, August 9. A Jetstar Airbus A320 taxiing for takeoff was forced to slam on its brakes to avoid a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 crossing its path. A cabin crew member of Jetstar was injured. The Jetstar pilot applied firm braking to completely avoid a collision. The empty Qatar aircraft was under the tow of an airport tug at the time.

“As reported to the ATSB, a Jetstar A320 was taxiing prior to a planned flight to Gold Coast airport when its flight crew observed a Qatar Airways Boeing 777, under tow from an aircraft tug, in close proximity on a crossing taxiway,” said the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. It is investigating the incident. An official speaking anonymously said that the tug pulling the Qatar Airways did not follow air traffic control instructions. Investigators will interview cabin crew, tug operator, air traffic control operator and other eyewitnesses. They will also likely review the available CCTV footage before the incident.

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The near “collision” resulted in disruption at Australia's busiest airport. The Jetstar flight was cancelled, and passengers reportedly rebooked for a later service. Airservices Australia said that it was working to safely manage demand at the airport. “We are working with airlines to reduce delays and the impact on passenger travel as much as possible,” a spokesperson said on Sunday. “Airservices is reviewing the incident and will assist with any safety investigation.” The hub had already experienced widespread delays for three consecutive days due to roster constraints. This marks the second major runaway incident at the airport. The last close call was on July 27 when two Qantas planes nearly crossed paths on an active runway.