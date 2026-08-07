/Iran says Hormuz framework agreed with Oman, final deal pending

Iranian Parliamentary Spokesperson Hassan Ghashghavi said that a framework for the management of the Strait of Hormuz has been agreed with Oman. He did not mention the details of the text and suggested that the final decision is yet to be agreed upon.

“The general framework of the understanding with Oman has been determined, and the final text and details will be announced soon,” said Ghashghavi as reported by the state media ISNA.

Tehran further added that complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz depends upon the US lifting the naval blockade. However, a US official responding to a Bloomberg report said that any route or temporary passage through the Strait of Hormuz should not require approval, permissions, tolls and charges, responding to a report by Bloomberg.

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"Any temporary routes will be without any impediments — meaning no approvals or permissions and no tolls or charges. The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway, and no party controls the lanes or the ability to transit through them," said a US official said in a statement about the talks, as reported by ABC News.

However, Ghashghavi maintained that there were three core pillars of passage through the Strait of Hormuz: entry and exit routing, route management and associated fees. He alleged that US and Zionist lobbies and several regional states failed to calculate Iran's intelligence capabilities or its response to contract breaches under Article 5 to an Iranian-managed arrangement in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I state with confidence that both the entry and exit points of the maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz will be subject to Iranian management and control," said Ghashghavi as reported by ISNA. He further added that Iranian leadership wether its Iranian diplomatic channels, military forces, or the central government, remains aligned on the objective.