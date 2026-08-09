Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is deploying 30,000 to 50,000 North Korean troops in the war in Ukraine. In an interview with the Ukrainian media and later in a social media post, Zelensky said that North Korea is “studying this war”, and gaining experience under Russian President Vladimir Putin, a move which Zelensky claimed could pose a threat to other Asian countries.

"Today, this is already an established fact. It is absolutely clear that North Korea will continue to build its experience in modern warfare, receive licenses from Russia, and receive all kinds of military tools from them. We understand this very clearly," said Zelensky.

Zelensky seeks South Korea's help

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He urged the Republic of Korea to have close cooperation with Ukraine. “We are open to this. We would very much like to receive support from South Korea in an area where we have a shortage. That is air defence systems. And we are ready to work on the Drone Deal and other areas as well. They have a legal restriction under their Constitution. But we would like to have this cooperation and are counting on it. Our diplomats are in contact,” said Zelensky in an interview with the United News telethon.

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Russia Pounds Ukraine

Four people, including a child, were killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region on Saturday. Ukraine also struck another oil refinery in Russia as fighting continued amid planned diplomatic talks. In Russia’s Belgorod region, five people were killed, and 25 others were injured in overnight strikes, regional operational headquarters said on Telegram. Zelensky said that Russia targeted Odesa, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions, as he was meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Vucic extended support for Ukraine's territorial integrity as both of them work towards their common goal of joining the European Union.