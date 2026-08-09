/Arizona murder case: Indian student accused of killing girlfriend arrested in Germany

An Indian national accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend in Arizona was arrested in Germany after allegedly fleeing the United States on a flight bound for Europe, according to authorities. Investigators are also examining his alleged history of violence and reports that the victim had been planning to end their relationship. The suspect, 20-year-old Varun Batchigari, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of college student Julissa Rubi Salazar. Salazar was found dead inside her apartment near the University of Arizona in Tucson on Thursday, according to reports.

Suspect allegedly fled Arizona after girlfriend's death

According to the Tucson Police Department, as cited by the New York Post, officers responded to Salazar's apartment at around 4pm after her family requested a welfare check. Police found the 19-year-old unresponsive inside the apartment, with investigators reporting that she had signs of trauma. Investigators subsequently identified Batchigari, Salazar's boyfriend, as the primary suspect. According to KOLD, police believe he took Salazar's phone and credit cards and sent a series of messages to her mother, prompting further concern among her family.

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Authorities later determined that Batchigari had travelled to Tucson International Airport, where he boarded a flight to Houston. From Houston, he reportedly took another flight to Berlin, Germany. Investigators believe the 20-year-old was attempting to return to India. After an arrest warrant was issued, Arizona authorities worked with federal officials to have Batchigari detained in Germany, according to the Tucson Police Department. He is expected to be extradited to Arizona, where he will be booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on a first-degree murder charge.

‘Girlfriend was planning to break up’

Investigators are also examining allegations concerning Batchigari's past and his relationship with Salazar. According to KOLD, Salazar had reportedly been planning to end her relationship with Batchigari after he allegedly sexually assaulted her in the past. Her roommates also told investigators that they heard loud screaming coming from Salazar's room for several minutes on August 5, just days before she was found dead.

The roommates reportedly sent Salazar messages asking whether she was alright. They allegedly received a response saying she was fine and that she and Batchigari had only been arguing. Another woman interviewed by investigators allegedly told police that Batchigari had sexually assaulted her on Halloween. She reportedly did not report the alleged incident at the time. The allegations have not resulted in a conviction, and Batchigari remains accused of the crimes described in the reports.

Batchigari's alleged troubled history

Batchigari had reportedly been studying business analytics at the University of Arizona before being expelled following a fight, KOLD reported. He was also allegedly involved in a domestic violence-related case and was facing an open criminal case involving an accusation that he knowingly caused injury.