/Who is Daniel Kinahan? The suspected cartel boss extradited from Dubai to Ireland

Alleged transnational organised crime boss Daniel Kinahan has been extradited from the United Arab Emirates to Ireland to face prosecution, according to the Gulf country's official media. The 49-year-old Irish national is accused of running a criminal organisation from Dubai that has been linked by US and European authorities to extensive drug trafficking and money laundering operations.

The Emirates News Agency reported that the justice ministers of the UAE and Ireland discussed Kinahan's extradition during a recent telephone conversation. Kinahan was ‘extradited by the UAE to the Irish authorities at their formal request to face prosecution for offences related to transnational organised crime, including allegations of leading a criminal organisation, murder and illicit drug trafficking’, said the report.

Daniel Kinahan extradited to Ireland

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Kinahan was arrested in Dubai in April after Irish authorities issued a warrant over ‘alleged serious organised crime offences’. He subsequently challenged the extradition but lost his appeals. Ireland's national broadcaster RTÉ reported that the extradition flight left the UAE on Sunday. The exact arrival time at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel was not immediately specified.

Kinahan is expected to be brought before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin following his arrival, with authorities mounting a significant security operation. The extradition marks a major development in the long-running international pursuit of Kinahan, who has been accused of leading the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOCG).

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Kinahan cartel and alleged criminal empire

The KOCG is alleged to be one of Ireland's most powerful organised crime groups. Irish police have estimated the organisation's wealth at more than €1 billion (£856 million). Kinahan is now the second senior figure associated with the organisation to be extradited from Dubai.

Sean McGovern, described by a judge as ‘senior lieutenant in the cartel’, was the first senior associate to be extradited after he was arrested in the UAE in 2024. McGovern was sentenced to 24 years in prison in Ireland in June after pleading guilty to directing organised crime and attempted murder. His case was connected to the prolonged and violent feud between the Kinahan cartel and the rival Dublin-based Hutch gang.

US sanctions against Kinahan family

The US government imposed sanctions on Daniel Kinahan and other members of his family in 2022, identifying them as leaders of the Kinahan cartel. US authorities accused the organisation of operating a narcotics trafficking network across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe. The group was also accused of involvement in 'money laundering, firearms trafficking, and murder'.