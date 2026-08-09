/Mamata Banerjee's car attacked in West Bengal while meeting family of TMC worker who died in police custody

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that her vehicle was attacked by “anti-social” elements in front of the police in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Miscreants reportedly hurled bricks and stones at the car, which she claimed could've killed her. The ruling BJP has condemned the attack and distanced itself from the incident.

“Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open. We could have all been killed,” she said.

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Mamta Banerjee was visiting the house of a deceased TMC worker, Birju Keot, who allegedly died in police custody in North 24 Parganas District. When miscreants surrounded the car of the TMC supremo, they shouted “Chor Bhagao”, threw shoes, water bottles and smeared mud on it. The TMC chief alleged that the local administration failed to put safety measures despite being informed about her visit and it was part of a larger political conspiracy.

“If my windows weren't closed, it could have split my head open. I could have died. I have never faced such an attack. The police did nothing to protect us. They give protection only to the BJP, ” said Mamata Banerjee.

The incident is part of the growing unrest following the controversial death of Birju Keot, the husband of a TMC Councilor. The official explanation is that he fell ill in the custody of the Halisahar Police and succumbed to a heart attack. However, his family and senior TMC leaders claim he was subjected to brutal custodial torture.