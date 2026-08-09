Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled the booking its auditorium for a discussion on Umar Khalid’s book Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power. The event was scheduled to be held on August 10 from 3 pm to 6 pm at the School of Social Sciences (SSS-I) auditorium to mark Tribal Day, or Adivasi Diwas.

"The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the programme," wrote JNU on X.

It further said that JNU is a "democratic and decentralised institution" and that the permission had been granted by the Dean, SSS, who subsequently took action to cancel the event, reported ANI.

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Professor Prabhu Mohapatra, Professor Uma Chakravarti, Shuddhabrata Sengupta, Harsh Mander and Banojyotsana Lahiri were among the speakers invited to the event.

The booking was cancelled because complete details about the proposed event were not provided in the venue request form submitted for the auditorium, said JNU in the notice.

The cancellation comes days after another event at JNU, an ISKCON programme, was cancelled following objections from the JNU Students' Union over alleged violation of university rules governing the use of campus facilities by religious organisations.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) condemned the "arbitrary" and "authoritarian" decision of the JNU Administration to cancel the booking of the SSS-I Auditorium for a scheduled discussion on Umar Khalid's book, Fractured Communities on the World Adivasi Day.

"By cancelling the venue for this event, the JNU Administration has once again exposed its anti-student and anti-intellectual agenda, one that seeks to suppress critical thought and silence dissenting voices rather than foster the free exchange of ideas that a university is meant to protect."