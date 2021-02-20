Joe Biden to declare Texas winter storm as 'disaster'

After days of the harsh winter storm in Texas, US President Joe Biden is planning to visit the state next week and declare a major disaster.

"As I said when I ran, I’m going to be a president for all Americans," he said. "If I can do it without creating a burden for folks, I plan on going."

The declaration of disaster in the state will allow the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, to claim federal aid benefits for immediate and long-term recovery efforts.

WATCH|

Biden's request for approval for the declaration of disaster has come following a request from Abbott.

The acting administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), Bob Fenton, has been asked to look into the approval process. Biden also contacted Fenton to let him know that he would approve the measure as soon as he receives the formal request from the agency.

This decision has been taken as the state of Texas has been battling the harsh winter storm from the past few days, leaving thousands of houses without any power and safe drinking water.