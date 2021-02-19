LIVE TV
Gravitas: A brutal blast of winter weather leads to blackouts in Texas
Feb 19, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The winter storm in Texas has killed at least 30. More than 200,000 homes are without power. Millions have been told to boil tap water. Can climate change be blamed for the crisis in Texas? WION's Palki Sharma brings you a report.
