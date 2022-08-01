Israeli PM says 'sex slave' prison case will be investigated

Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday (July 31), promised an investigation of female former prison guard that she was forced to work as a "sex slave" by her superiors. The guard also said that she was repeatedly raped by a Palestinian inmate. Israeli media for years has seen reports of female guards at Gilboa prison being abused by inmates.

The prison management attracted fresh focus in September 2021 when six Palestinian prisoners broke out by tunnelling out of their cells.

The past year has seen a series of revelations regarding what some Israeli media call the Gilboa "Pimping Affair," a reference to widespread reports that male supervisors ordered female guards into situations where they were vulnerable to assault by inmates.

Last week, a woman identifying herself as a former guards anonymously posted her testimony online. She said she was repeatedly raped by a Palestinian prisoner

The woman said that she was "handed over" to him by her superiors and became his "private sex slave".

"I didn't want to be raped, to be violated again and again," she said.

Keren Barak, the woman's lawyer affirmed the testimony on Israeli channel during the weekend. Barak said her client needed mental health support.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told his cabinet on Sunday: "It cannot be (tolerated) that a soldier is raped by a terrorist during her service."

"It must – and will be – investigated. We will make certain that the soldier receives assistance," Lapid said.

In a separate statement on Sunday, Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev said, the "affair that happened a few years ago in Gilboa prison," had "shaken the Israeli public."

"I read the testimonies that are published and I am simply shocked," Barlev said.

(With inputs from agencies)

